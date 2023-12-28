Fiduciary Alliance LLC Acquires 4,765 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 195.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter worth $53,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000.

BATS:PAUG opened at $33.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.64.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

