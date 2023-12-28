Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $248,000 Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

BWX opened at $23.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average of $22.05. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $23.72.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

