Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Stake Reduced by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,850 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 58.7% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,058,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939,590 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $192,928,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,391,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,575,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,392,000 after buying an additional 2,785,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFG opened at $33.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Several brokerages have commented on CFG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

