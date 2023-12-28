2,208 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Acquired by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 18.7% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 15.2% during the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 15,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 137,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on YUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.19.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,386. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total value of $476,944.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,335,880.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,626 shares of company stock worth $2,598,157 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Yum! Brands stock opened at $130.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.53 and a 12 month high of $143.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.10.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.01%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.