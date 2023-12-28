Oak Thistle LLC Invests $971,000 in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,521 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $600,504,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 59.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,229,289,000 after buying an additional 2,216,683 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $310,767,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter worth about $259,080,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,251,708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,464,000 after acquiring an additional 716,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Trading Down 0.1 %

WDAY opened at $273.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,140.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.31. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.85 and a 12 month high of $279.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $243.32 and a 200 day moving average of $233.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WDAY. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.45.

Get Our Latest Report on Workday

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 5,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $1,071,418.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,920 shares in the company, valued at $32,849,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $798,839.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,004 shares in the company, valued at $112,976,321.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 5,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $1,071,418.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,920 shares in the company, valued at $32,849,167.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,126 shares of company stock worth $35,530,277 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.