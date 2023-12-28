WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 115 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 90 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,985.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,665 shares of company stock valued at $15,268,673. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSA

Public Storage Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE PSA opened at $305.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $263.60 and its 200 day moving average is $274.06. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $233.18 and a twelve month high of $316.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.99%.

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.