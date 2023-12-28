Secure Asset Management LLC Has $332,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Secure Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 879 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $491.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $453.93 and its 200 day moving average is $430.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.41 and a 12-month high of $500.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $215.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $495.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Netflix from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.79.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,524 shares of company stock valued at $67,087,167. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

