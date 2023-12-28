WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 996 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Unilever were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 987.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.
Unilever Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of UL stock opened at $48.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.87. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The stock has a market cap of $121.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.44.
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
