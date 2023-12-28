WASHINGTON TRUST Co Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 63.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,939,000 after purchasing an additional 206,035 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $181.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.89. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.94 and a 52-week high of $182.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

