WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $588,000 Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 18.9% in the second quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,039,000 after purchasing an additional 14,038 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $992,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in General Dynamics by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Brady Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Price Performance

General Dynamics stock opened at $257.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.38. The stock has a market cap of $70.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $257.73.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

