Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 136,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QS. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 67.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 27,412 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 31.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

QuantumScape Price Performance

NYSE:QS opened at $7.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.22. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 24.57 and a quick ratio of 24.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 5.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QS shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on QuantumScape from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.96.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on QuantumScape

Insider Transactions at QuantumScape

In related news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 16,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $100,271.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 793,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,913,015.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QuantumScape news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 16,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $100,271.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 793,702 shares in the company, valued at $4,913,015.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $219,408.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 606,087 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,591.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 427,645 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,361. 10.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QuantumScape Profile

(Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.