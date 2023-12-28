Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 0.9% of L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,891,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,669,000 after acquiring an additional 105,955 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter.

RSP opened at $158.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $158.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.20.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

