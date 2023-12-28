L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Has $1.03 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP cut its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,921 shares during the quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. RBO & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in 3M in the third quarter worth approximately $3,855,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in 3M by 13.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in 3M by 5.2% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 27,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 31.5% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on 3M in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.10.

3M Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:MMM opened at $108.74 on Thursday. 3M has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $129.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is -44.94%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

