Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $118.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.40 million. Procaps Group had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 443.43%.

Procaps Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Procaps Group stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,684. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average of $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $458.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.05. Procaps Group has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $6.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Brookline Capital Management lowered shares of Procaps Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Institutional Trading of Procaps Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Procaps Group during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Procaps Group by 13.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procaps Group in the second quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procaps Group by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 13,908 shares during the period. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procaps Group Company Profile

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

