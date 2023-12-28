Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Issues Earnings Results

Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Procaps Group had a return on equity of 443.43% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $118.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.40 million.

Procaps Group Stock Up 3.0 %

Procaps Group stock opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $462.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.05. Procaps Group has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $6.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average is $3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Brookline Capital Management lowered shares of Procaps Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procaps Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Procaps Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Procaps Group by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procaps Group in the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Procaps Group by 15.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 13,908 shares during the period. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Procaps Group

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

