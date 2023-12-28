PotCoin (POT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $20.09

PotCoin (POT) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $20.09 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 35.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.28 or 0.00176895 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00018275 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00009228 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000439 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000141 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002337 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

