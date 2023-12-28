Wanchain (WAN) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.89 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 28th. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $51.99 million and approximately $2.89 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000619 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00094338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00022824 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00026902 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00009160 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005517 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,484,048 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

