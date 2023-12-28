ATOR Protocol 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.75 Million (ATOR)

ATOR Protocol (ATOR) traded down 15.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 28th. One ATOR Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.76 or 0.00001778 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ATOR Protocol has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. ATOR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $31.77 million and $2.75 million worth of ATOR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ATOR Protocol Token Profile

ATOR Protocol was first traded on January 9th, 2023. ATOR Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 tokens. ATOR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @atorprotocol. The official website for ATOR Protocol is ator.io. The official message board for ATOR Protocol is medium.com/@atorprotocol.

Buying and Selling ATOR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOR Protocol (ATOR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ATOR Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 87,561,318.673 in circulation. The last known price of ATOR Protocol is 0.88398284 USD and is up 10.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $4,212,318.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ator.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATOR Protocol directly using US dollars.

