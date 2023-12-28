Navcoin Market Cap Hits $2.59 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0852 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $29,823.06 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.79 or 0.00145197 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00044897 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00027286 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 188.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00016368 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000141 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

