Decred (DCR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $33.94 Million

Decred (DCR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for approximately $19.11 or 0.00044897 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Decred has traded 24.9% higher against the dollar. Decred has a total market cap of $300.77 million and $33.94 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.79 or 0.00145197 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00027286 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 188.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00016368 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000141 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000200 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Decred

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,742,567 coins. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.