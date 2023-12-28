Bancor Price Hits $0.77 on Top Exchanges (BNT)

Bancor (BNT) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Bancor has a market capitalization of $103.69 million and approximately $14.13 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bancor has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bancor token can now be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00001811 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00021072 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,589.48 or 1.00081653 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00012258 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00010825 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.64 or 0.00196548 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bancor (BNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 161,196,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,549,011 tokens. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bancor’s official website is www.carbondefi.xyz. Bancor’s official message board is medium.com/carbondefi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 161,196,921.34055284 with 134,549,728.37323314 in circulation. The last known price of Bancor is 0.79954053 USD and is up 4.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 390 active market(s) with $16,196,139.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bancor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bancor using one of the exchanges listed above.

