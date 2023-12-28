Oak Thistle LLC Invests $971,000 in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CW. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 7.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Covea Finance raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 84.4% during the second quarter. Covea Finance now owns 37,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 9.0% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 498,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,522,000 after purchasing an additional 40,964 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 86,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,975,000 after purchasing an additional 12,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 19.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CW shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $227.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.50.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $221.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.17. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $156.76 and a 1 year high of $224.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.72.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $724.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.88 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 12.20%. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.98%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

