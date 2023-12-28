Oak Thistle LLC Acquires Shares of 3,345 ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,345 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 3,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 0.8% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the third quarter worth $10,269,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 3rd quarter valued at $354,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total value of $2,853,442.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $63,827,199.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total transaction of $2,853,442.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,827,199.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total transaction of $65,034.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,399 shares in the company, valued at $995,737.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,058 shares of company stock worth $6,663,649 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on ANSYS from $320.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.90.

ANSYS Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $358.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.00 and a 52 week high of $363.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.07.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $458.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.57 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading

