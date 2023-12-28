Oak Thistle LLC Grows Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Oak Thistle LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 363,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,050,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 6.1% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 33,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 140.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 7,080 shares during the last quarter. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DLB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 8,856 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total transaction of $763,298.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,365.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 8,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total value of $763,298.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,365.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total value of $1,610,410.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,626,050.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,096 shares of company stock worth $6,945,778 in the last three months. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $86.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.00. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.44 and a 1-year high of $91.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $290.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.39 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 10.58%. Analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.25%.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

