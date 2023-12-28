Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Purchased by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,454 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 30.4% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,335 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth about $6,714,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 8.7% in the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,129 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 218,369 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $19,625,000 after acquiring an additional 117,900 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $119.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.30 and a 200-day moving average of $103.69. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $120.61.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $965.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $374,660.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,641.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $374,660.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,641.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total transaction of $222,940.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,935.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,922 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,925 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.84.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

