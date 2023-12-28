Oak Thistle LLC Buys Shares of 13,725 McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKC. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.0% in the third quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 80.3% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 51.3% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 91.9% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.1 %

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $68.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.28. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.67.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 65.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,550.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.