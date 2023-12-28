Oak Thistle LLC Acquires 3,621 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Oak Thistle LLC lifted its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 72.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 11.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,876,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Woodward by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 277,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,045,000 after buying an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the second quarter valued at about $6,540,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Woodward by 21.1% in the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 229,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,332,000 after acquiring an additional 40,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

In other news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $341,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,802,276.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Woodward news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $53,974.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $341,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,276.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Woodward from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Woodward in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WWD

Woodward Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $136.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.30 and a 1-year high of $140.73.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Woodward had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $777.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.34%.

About Woodward

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.