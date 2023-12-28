4,479 Shares in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Purchased by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth about $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 1,270.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 12,836 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 26,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,567,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at EPAM Systems

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,811,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,710. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EPAM

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

NYSE EPAM opened at $300.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.99 and a 1 year high of $385.96.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.19. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. EPAM Systems’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EPAM Systems

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.