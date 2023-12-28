Oak Thistle LLC Makes New Investment in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,146 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 1,026.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

PFGC opened at $69.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.35. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $52.32 and a 1 year high of $69.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The food distribution company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFGC. StockNews.com cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Read Our Latest Report on PFGC

Insider Activity at Performance Food Group

In other Performance Food Group news, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $59,935.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at $591,010.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $111,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,623,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $59,935.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,010.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,955 shares of company stock valued at $289,636 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Performance Food Group

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.