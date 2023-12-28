News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Purchased by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC boosted its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in News were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in News in the fourth quarter valued at $84,073,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its position in shares of News by 10.3% in the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 29,764,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791,241 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of News by 1,188.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786,718 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new position in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,098,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in News by 35.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,262,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,096 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

News Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $24.42 on Thursday. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.68 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. News had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NWSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on News from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, News currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on News

About News

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.