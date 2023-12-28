Secure Asset Management LLC Invests $353,000 in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA)

Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,151,000. Finally, R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth $510,000. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Live Group alerts:

Liberty Live Group Stock Performance

LLYVA opened at $36.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.53. Liberty Live Group has a 1 year low of $29.48 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

Insider Activity

About Liberty Live Group

In other Liberty Live Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Liberty Live Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

(Free Report)

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLYVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.