Secure Asset Management LLC Invests $353,000 in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA)

Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,151,000. Finally, R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth $510,000. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Liberty Live Group Stock Performance
LLYVA opened at $36.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.53. Liberty Live Group has a 1 year low of $29.48 and a 1 year high of $37.00.
Insider Activity
About Liberty Live Group
Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
