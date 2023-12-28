Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) is Olistico Wealth LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Olistico Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 4.9% of Olistico Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of VGT opened at $486.47 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $310.00 and a one year high of $487.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $449.80 and a 200 day moving average of $439.33.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

