Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 31,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 130,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC now owns 227,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,929,000 after acquiring an additional 8,709 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 9,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $435,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $41.02 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.33. The stock has a market cap of $73.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

