Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Sets New 1-Year High at $56.50

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.50 and last traded at $56.49, with a volume of 1341635 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.23.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after buying an additional 80,966 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 27,760 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

