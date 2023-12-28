2,625 Shares in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Acquired by Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 681.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $62,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.44. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.04 and a 12 month high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

