Olistico Wealth LLC Sells 1,172 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Olistico Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 51.4% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Gunma Bank Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 453.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. David Kennon Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 193,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPHD stock opened at $42.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $37.19 and a one year high of $46.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.56.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

