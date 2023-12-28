iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $116.87

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $116.87 and last traded at $116.86, with a volume of 183974 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.90.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,315,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,517,000 after acquiring an additional 129,776 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

