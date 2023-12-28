ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.43

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.43 and last traded at $9.44, with a volume of 8009303 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.49.

ProShares Short QQQ Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Short QQQ

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 266.2% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 30.1% during the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 814.6% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

