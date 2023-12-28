WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.09

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.09 and last traded at $36.18, with a volume of 57527 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.98.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $875.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 543.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 255.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000.

About WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying total market stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada. The index is weighted by dividends paid. IQDG was launched on Apr 7, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

