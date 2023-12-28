Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Sets New 1-Year High at $34.61

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.61 and last traded at $34.80, with a volume of 1514457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.50.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,094.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

