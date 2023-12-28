Benin Management CORP Acquires 600 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Benin Management CORP lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,074 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 0.9% of Benin Management CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,877,387 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,862,804,000 after buying an additional 855,269 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,325,287 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,607,886,000 after acquiring an additional 363,384 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $1,425,416,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.27. The company had a trading volume of 459,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,643,883. The stock has a market cap of $102.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $93.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.70.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI raised CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

