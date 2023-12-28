Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.70 Million Holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Instrumental Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 60,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the third quarter valued at $392,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the third quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Grassi Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the third quarter valued at $209,000.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HACK traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.68. The company had a trading volume of 15,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,556. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1 year low of $42.37 and a 1 year high of $61.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.76.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.