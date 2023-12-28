Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $608,000 Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.71.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $36.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.35. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $28.78 and a one year high of $37.97.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $249,892.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,996.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,798,677.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $249,892.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,996.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

See Also

