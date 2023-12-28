Spirit of America Management Corp NY Increases Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth $27,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 160.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 112.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

Essential Utilities Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE WTRG opened at $37.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.77. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $49.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $411.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.307 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.33%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

