Private Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IPAC traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $59.72. 7,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,387. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.70 and its 200 day moving average is $56.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.74. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $52.93 and a 1-year high of $59.72.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

