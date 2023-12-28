Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 9,672 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,672 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up about 1.4% of Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,149,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,594,000 after purchasing an additional 124,687 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,970,436. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $12.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.07.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

