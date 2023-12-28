Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 426 Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 1,957.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $47.84. The company had a trading volume of 54,534 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $363.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.16.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1878 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

