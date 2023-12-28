Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 430 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANGL. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 66.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 92.9% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,600.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,618. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.55. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $29.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1413 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

