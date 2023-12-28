Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,034 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 114.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Sempra by 11.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,459,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,997,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sempra by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,502,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,548,247,000 after purchasing an additional 83,368 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Sempra by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,450,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,882,085,000 after purchasing an additional 404,289 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at $1,000,291,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,815,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $846,712,000 after buying an additional 212,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRE. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.65.

NYSE SRE traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,994. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82. The company has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.94.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 55.03%.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

