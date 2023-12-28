Intergy Private Wealth LLC Purchases 524 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 2.1% of Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BIV stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.57. The company had a trading volume of 222,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,250. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $77.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.77.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.2249 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

